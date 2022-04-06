Leah McSweeney Adds Fuel To The Julia Fox RHONY Reboot Rumors

Fans of the "Real Housewives of New York" are getting a little nervous about potential cast shakeups in the upcoming season. Season 13 wrapped in fall 2021, and since then, producers have been scrambling to find the perfect cast for the next year. "You know that we're at a crossroads for 'RHONY,'" Andy Cohen told Variety after a low-rated Season 13 concluded without even a reunion. "We've spent a lot of time figuring out where to go. And the plan that we've come up with, I think, is a real gift to the fans."

Cohen explained that the audience today expects more diversity within the show, and Bravo producers are committed to finding a cast that honors those priorities. "This is the most multicultural, diverse, and energetic and exciting city in America: We are searching for a multicultural group of friends who really best reflect the most exciting city in the country," he said. "We're looking for a group of women who are real friends, and who are of diverse backgrounds, races and religions."

In the wake of Cohen's interview, people have pitched everyone from Hena Doba to legendary scammer Anna Delvey — though Delvey is still incarcerated, so probably not, per Cosmopolitan. So, who's next? Rumor has it that Josh Safdie's very own muse, Julia Fox, might be prepping for a new role on Bravo.