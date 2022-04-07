Bruce Willis Steps Out With His Family Amid Aphasia Diagnosis

Bruce Willis has a long road ahead on his health journey, but there's been one group of people who have stuck by his side: his family. In late March, Bruce's daughter, Rumer Willis, took to Instagram to share her father's devastating health diagnosis. "Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," Rumer captioned the post. "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

Rumer also made sure that fans knew Bruce has all the support in the world. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him," she wrote. Keeping with the theme of a united family front, Demi Moore, Bruce's ex-wife, also posted about Bruce's aphasia diagnosis. According to Mayo Clinic, aphasia is a cognitive condition that affects one's ability to communicate.

Bruce's wife, Emma Heming Willis, thanked fans for the overwhelming support in the days after they revealed Bruce's diagnosis. Emma's reportedly trying to soak up every moment by celebrating every milestone, including daughter Mabel's 10th birthday. "Emma is especially grateful for the daughters she shares with Bruce," a source told People. Emma has continued keeping fans updated on Bruce via her social media page, and that is precisely what she did in early April.