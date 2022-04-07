Bruce Willis Steps Out With His Family Amid Aphasia Diagnosis
Bruce Willis has a long road ahead on his health journey, but there's been one group of people who have stuck by his side: his family. In late March, Bruce's daughter, Rumer Willis, took to Instagram to share her father's devastating health diagnosis. "Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," Rumer captioned the post. "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."
Rumer also made sure that fans knew Bruce has all the support in the world. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him," she wrote. Keeping with the theme of a united family front, Demi Moore, Bruce's ex-wife, also posted about Bruce's aphasia diagnosis. According to Mayo Clinic, aphasia is a cognitive condition that affects one's ability to communicate.
Bruce's wife, Emma Heming Willis, thanked fans for the overwhelming support in the days after they revealed Bruce's diagnosis. Emma's reportedly trying to soak up every moment by celebrating every milestone, including daughter Mabel's 10th birthday. "Emma is especially grateful for the daughters she shares with Bruce," a source told People. Emma has continued keeping fans updated on Bruce via her social media page, and that is precisely what she did in early April.
Emma Heming Willis and Bruce Willis enjoy a day in nature
Emma Heming Willis delighted fans by sharing two photos of herself and Bruce Willis. The English model gave credit to her 10-year-old daughter, Mabel Ray Willis, for snapping the cute shots. The first photo captured the pair sitting on a large tree trunk in a wooded area (above). It looked like a perfect spring day, with clear blue skies, as Emma and the "Die Hard" actor looked lovingly into each other's eyes. The second image captured Emma leaning on Bruce's shoulder as he looked into the camera with a smile. Emma didn't tag the location, but it appeared to be someplace cool, as Bruce sported an orange vest and she rocked fur-lined hiking boots.
The model kept her caption simple, writing, "Mom & Dad in their favorite habitat." She also stated that they were "off the grid." Fans were thrilled to see the pair together, especially since so many have been wondering how Bruce has been doing. "What a wonderful picture! I wish you all the best," one social media user wrote. "My dad has a going thru the same.. it's heartbreaking thanks for shedding light on aphasia," another chimed in. Emma even replied to the comment. "Sending you love and strength. I'm sorry you're walking through it," she replied.
Bruce may not be able to do the job that he once loved, but it's clear that he has a fantastic family to rally around him, even in life's simplest moments.