Olivia Jade's New Look Has Fans Freaking Out
Thanks to her fun vlogs, Olivia Jade Giannulli is a popular name on YouTube. But her fame grew for the wrong reasons during the Varsity Blues Admissions scandal. Olivia's mom, "Full House" star Lori Loughlin, and her husband, fashion-designer Mossimo Giannulli, made headlines after paying for their daughters to get into the University of Southern California. The headline-making scandal ended with Loughlin and her husband serving time in jail, and it will easily go down as one of the most highly publicized celebrity cases in recent memory.
After facing much backlash from the public, Olivia and her sister, Bella Giannulli, started laying low. Slowly but surely, Olivia has been reemerging into the spotlight, and she launched a podcast titled "Conversations with Olivia." During a November 2021 episode, Olivia and Bella candidly discuss the scandal, and defend their mother. "I think just the hardest part of this entire thing was watching how horrible ... the media was to both you and Mom and actually knowing you guys and knowing mom has the biggest heart," Bella tells her sister. Olivia agrees, stating that she feels her mom faced the brunt of the backlash because of her name.
Since the scandal, Olivia made a comical debut on "Dancing With the Stars," and she's started posting YouTube videos again. In April, she surprised fans on the platform with a fresh new hairstyle.
Olivia Jade has a fiery new look
New hair, who dis? Olivia Jade Giannulli's hair has her fans in a frenzy. The 22-year-old shared three images on Instagram that showcased her fresh red locks. If it looks familiar to you, it's because she looks just like mom, Lori Loughlin, when she played Aunt Becky on "Full House."
In the first image, Giannulli styled her long locks with a center part and they tumbled down her chest. The third image showed a text exchange between Giannulli and Loughlin, including a photo of Aunt Becky for comparison. In her caption, Giannulli directed fans to a YouTube video, in which she says her sister has tried this hairstyle before. Giannulli was apprehensive since she's never changed her hair, but she seemed pleased with the result. She also cheekily quipped to her mom, "Please don't get mad at me — technically you did it first."
Most fans on Instagram seemed to love Giannulli's long locks, and many pointed out the resemblance to her famous mother. "You and your mom are exactly the same person," one fan pointed out. "it LITERALLY creeps me out how much you look like your mom," another added. This isn't the only significant change that Giannulli has made. Last March, the YouTuber ditched her parents' mansion for an apartment of her own. She's all grown up!