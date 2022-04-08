Olivia Jade's New Look Has Fans Freaking Out

Thanks to her fun vlogs, Olivia Jade Giannulli is a popular name on YouTube. But her fame grew for the wrong reasons during the Varsity Blues Admissions scandal. Olivia's mom, "Full House" star Lori Loughlin, and her husband, fashion-designer Mossimo Giannulli, made headlines after paying for their daughters to get into the University of Southern California. The headline-making scandal ended with Loughlin and her husband serving time in jail, and it will easily go down as one of the most highly publicized celebrity cases in recent memory.

After facing much backlash from the public, Olivia and her sister, Bella Giannulli, started laying low. Slowly but surely, Olivia has been reemerging into the spotlight, and she launched a podcast titled "Conversations with Olivia." During a November 2021 episode, Olivia and Bella candidly discuss the scandal, and defend their mother. "I think just the hardest part of this entire thing was watching how horrible ... the media was to both you and Mom and actually knowing you guys and knowing mom has the biggest heart," Bella tells her sister. Olivia agrees, stating that she feels her mom faced the brunt of the backlash because of her name.

Since the scandal, Olivia made a comical debut on "Dancing With the Stars," and she's started posting YouTube videos again. In April, she surprised fans on the platform with a fresh new hairstyle.