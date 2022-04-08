Source Shares What Bothered Scott Disick Most About Kourtney Kardashian's Surprise Wedding
Everyone is sending their congratulations to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker for their recent wedding — save for Scott Disick.
Kardashian and Barker had an impromptu wedding right after the 2022 Grammys at a chapel in Las Vegas. The two reportedly had a casual ceremony with their closest friends, but they didn't bring a marriage license, making the wedding invalid. Still, it didn't stop the couple from having a blast and celebrating their love. "Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license)," Kourtney wrote on Instagram. "Practice makes perfect."
Many sent their congratulatory messages, including Barker's ex, model Shanna Moakler. "Congratulations to the happy couple," she said in a statement to People. "I wish them the best that life has to offer on their journey together." The same can't be said for Kourtney's ex, though, as he is apparently upset about the whole situation.
Kourtney's Vegas wedding felt like a 'gut punch' to Scott
It seems like Scott Disick still can't accept that his ex Kourtney Kardashian has finally moved on and is happily in a relationship with Travis Barker. When he got word of their surprise wedding in Las Vegas, a source claimed that it felt like a "gut punch" to the "Flip It Like Disick" star, but not for reasons you might expect.
Sure, Scott is rumored to have trouble moving on from Kourtney, but a source revealed that he's upset about the situation because they almost got hitched in Vegas once upon a time, too. "Kourtney almost married Scott in Vegas years ago and Kris was able to deter them from doing it," the source said told Hollywood Life. "They almost got married there and Kourtney knows this. Whether or not it was just for fun, it was a reality check and an eye-opener for Scott." The insider added, "Scott knew that the day would come and, although it wasn't official because they did not get a marriage license, it still really bugs him."
One might wonder how Scott will react once the two tie the knot for real. According to a source, it's bound to happen soon. "Travis and Kourtney are planning to legally get married this year," they told E! News. "They have been focusing on having a baby, but their plan is to tie the knot before the end of the year."