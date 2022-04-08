Source Shares What Bothered Scott Disick Most About Kourtney Kardashian's Surprise Wedding

Everyone is sending their congratulations to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker for their recent wedding — save for Scott Disick.

Kardashian and Barker had an impromptu wedding right after the 2022 Grammys at a chapel in Las Vegas. The two reportedly had a casual ceremony with their closest friends, but they didn't bring a marriage license, making the wedding invalid. Still, it didn't stop the couple from having a blast and celebrating their love. "Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license)," Kourtney wrote on Instagram. "Practice makes perfect."

Many sent their congratulatory messages, including Barker's ex, model Shanna Moakler. "Congratulations to the happy couple," she said in a statement to People. "I wish them the best that life has to offer on their journey together." The same can't be said for Kourtney's ex, though, as he is apparently upset about the whole situation.