One Of Chris Noth's Famous Accusers Reveals Why She Feels Bad For His Family

Supermodel Beverly Johnson recently spoke out about her former beau, Chris Noth, and his recent sexual assault allegations. The pair dated from 1990 to 1995 when things ended between the two quite sourly. Back then, Johnson filed for a temporary restraining order from Noth after he allegedly punched her in the chest, ribs, and face, causing her to seek medical treatment, per Page Six.

Despite her allegations, Johnson seemingly holds no ill will toward Noth and wishes the best for his family. "You know, anytime anyone is going through something, I feel for them," she told Page Six. "I feel bad for his wife and his family, his kids. I just hope everything works out." She added that life was "too short" to dwell on the past. "I want to live my life from a place of the best vibes I can possibly live from, because the other place is useless. So, I'd rather stay in the light," she explained.

As of now, it's hard to tell how Noth and his family are doing after his allegations came to light. Most recently, Noth returned to social media to proudly show off a snap of his son shooting hoops. But back in January, Noth's friends were reportedly worried about him and sources claimed his marriage to Tara Wilson is reportedly "hanging by a thread."

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).