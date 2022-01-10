Chris Noth's Friends Are Reportedly Worried For Him And It's Not Why You Think

It's been almost 17 years since the last "Sex and the City" episode aired on television. The hit HBO show has been really popular with fans, so when news broke out that it will be returning to the screen with the title "And Just Like That," there was so much to expect. Sarah Jessica Parker even told Vanity Fair that she and her co-stars were "curious and excited" to visit their characters.

However, the excitement of "And Just Like That" was quickly darkened when two women accused actor Chris Noth of sexual assault, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The women said that the news around the reboot brought forth painful memories of separate incidents that took place in Los Angeles and New York in 2004 and 2015, respectively. "[S]eeing that he was reprising his role in Sex and the City set off something in me," Lily — one of the two women — told The Hollywood Reporter. "For so many years, I buried it." She decided it was time "to try to go public with who he is." Per the Daily Beast, another woman alleged sexual assault by Noth while she was working as a waitress in 2010 in a Midtown restaurant.

Noth has denied the allegations, but it put a dent in his portfolio. Per TVLine, the actor was cut off from the final scenes of the spinoff "And Just Like That." He was also fired from CBS' "The Equalizer," per New York Post. With allegations mounting, Noth's friends are worried.