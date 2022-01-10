Chris Noth's Friends Are Reportedly Worried For Him And It's Not Why You Think
It's been almost 17 years since the last "Sex and the City" episode aired on television. The hit HBO show has been really popular with fans, so when news broke out that it will be returning to the screen with the title "And Just Like That," there was so much to expect. Sarah Jessica Parker even told Vanity Fair that she and her co-stars were "curious and excited" to visit their characters.
However, the excitement of "And Just Like That" was quickly darkened when two women accused actor Chris Noth of sexual assault, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The women said that the news around the reboot brought forth painful memories of separate incidents that took place in Los Angeles and New York in 2004 and 2015, respectively. "[S]eeing that he was reprising his role in Sex and the City set off something in me," Lily — one of the two women — told The Hollywood Reporter. "For so many years, I buried it." She decided it was time "to try to go public with who he is." Per the Daily Beast, another woman alleged sexual assault by Noth while she was working as a waitress in 2010 in a Midtown restaurant.
Noth has denied the allegations, but it put a dent in his portfolio. Per TVLine, the actor was cut off from the final scenes of the spinoff "And Just Like That." He was also fired from CBS' "The Equalizer," per New York Post. With allegations mounting, Noth's friends are worried.
Chris Noth's friends want him to get some help
In his statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Chris Noth said that his encounters were "consensual" and went on to question the timing of the allegations. "I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women," he claimed.
Sources close to Noth are worried about his reaction. "Chris honestly feels like his life is over. I think that drinking has played a big role in his problems. Everything is taking a toll. His friends would like him to get some help," a source close to the actor told Page Six. According to the outlet, Noth has been urging his friends in the industry to come out in his support. However, it's been hard for him because his connections "don't want to get embroiled in this."
Following the allegations, Noth's marriage is also said to be hanging by a thread. According to Page Six, his wife, Tara Wilson, supports him through this. "The problem is that even if Chris did not do what these woman said he did, he still had some kind of sexual encounter with them and he cheated on Tara. That is hard to come to terms with," another source told the publication. "At the moment, they're still together. They're trying to work things out."
If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit RAINN.org for additional resources.