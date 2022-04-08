Fans Really Want Keanu Reeves To Date One Former Co-Star

Fans often have serious opinions when it comes to celebrity couplings, especially when it comes to "Matrix" and "Speed" actor Keanu Reeves. Unlike some of his colleagues, Reeves hasn't been one to generate juicy headlines by dating a string of co-stars, and he typically keeps his love life fairly private. It turns out, however, that there is one of Reeves' prior co-stars a lot of fans wish he would officially date. The results of a recent Nicki Swift survey revealed the couple they're still rooting to see.

Reeves has joked about being married to his "Dracula" co-star Winona Ryder, detailed Entertainment Weekly, although they never actually dated. The two filmed a scene for the movie and there was a real Romanian priest involved, but the romance never progressed beyond the characters they played. All jokes aside, Reeves has never been married, according to Life & Style. He dated filmmaker Sofia Coppola back in 1992, and he also dated production assistant Jennifer Syme from 1998 to 2000, detailed The Sun. Sadly, Reeves' relationship with Syme led to multiple heartbreaks. The two lost a child in 1999 when their unborn daughter was delivered stillborn eight months into the pregnancy. Reeves and Syme split soon after, and in 2001, she died in a car accident.

It took until 2019 for Reeves to go public with another romance when he found love again with artist Alexandra Grant. But could he have found happiness with a certain former co-star had the two actually dated?