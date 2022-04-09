The Shady Reason Putin Refuses To Have His Daughters In The Spotlight

During his decades-long rule over the country of Russia, President Vladimir Putin has carefully curated a "strong man" image in the eyes of the public. But one thing that the public does not know much about is Putin's family life. The little we know is that Putin was married to Lyudmila Shkrebneva for almost 30 years, and they had two children together before their divorce in 2013. Both of Putin's eldest children are now in their 30s. His first daughter goes by Maria Vorontsova, and she works in Russia in the medical field as an endocrinologist. His second daughter is named Katerina Tikhonova and is the head of Moscow State University's artificial intelligence department.

Although both of his daughters have had great accomplishments in their lives, Putin has always been hesitant to talk about his children. "They have never been 'star' children," Putin said during a press conference (via Reuters). "They have never got pleasure from the spotlight being directed on them. They just live their own lives."

But analysts are now suspecting that there is a more sinister reason why Putin does not discuss his daughters often.