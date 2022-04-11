Travis Scott Reportedly Skipped Out On The Kardashians Premiere For The Exact Reason You'd Expect
It's hard to keep up with the Kardashians these days. As fans know, the reality TV stars moved from E! to Hulu, ditching their long-running show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" and signing a mega-contract with Hulu for "The Kardashians." In an interview with Variety, the famous family talked about the move and why it made more sense for them to make the switch. Now, all of the Kardashian-Jenners will be making the same amount of money and will be more equal. "We always have our private family conversations, and we're pretty brutal, me and my sisters, with what we will settle for or not settle for," Khloé Kardashian told the outlet, adding that Hulu seemed like a good fit to house the show.
The season should cover several high-profile topics, and matriarch Kris Jenner told Ellen DeGeneres that fans will get to see a lot of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker making out. We'll be honest — how is that any different from seeing them on the red carpet and in everyday life? Kylie Jenner, who is undoubtedly one of the most famous siblings, will also appear. It will be interesting to see her storyline play out, as Radar noted the show will not highlight her significant other, Travis Scott, and the Astroworld tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people. "After the disaster at the concert, where Kylie and Kendall were both backstage, footage of Travis is being edited out of the show," a source told the outlet.
Now, Scott has also skipped out on the show's premiere for similar reasons.
Travis Scott didn't attend The Kardashians premiere after Astroworld fallout
Since the Astroworld tragedy, Travis Scott has been noticeably absent from the public eye. While the rapper just welcomed his second child with Kylie Jenner, he's still trying to keep a low profile at public events. As the Kardashian family attended the premiere of their highly anticipated Hulu series, there was one member of the clan who was blatantly absent — Scott. A source told Hollywood Life that the Houston-born star felt it best to keep a distance. "He is not interested in playing that game. He is interested in being in a place where everything goes smoothly and him not being there is what needed to happen," the insider revealed. "There was zero issue for him not being [at the Hulu premiere]; it was all a part of the plan," the same insider snitched.
As fans know, Scott has remained outside of the limelight, especially amid the backlash for his concert tragedy. However, according to The Fader, many people think that Scott could be poised to make an appearance at the famed Coachella music festival. A few billboards for the rapper's album, "Utopia," line I-10, leading to Indio, California, where the famous festival is held. Initially, it was thought that Scott would make an appearance during Kanye "Ye" West's set, but Ye has since backed out of the festival.
In December 2021, KESQ reported that Goldenvoice removed Scott's slot from Coachella, so it will be interesting to see how things pan out.