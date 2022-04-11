Travis Scott Reportedly Skipped Out On The Kardashians Premiere For The Exact Reason You'd Expect

It's hard to keep up with the Kardashians these days. As fans know, the reality TV stars moved from E! to Hulu, ditching their long-running show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" and signing a mega-contract with Hulu for "The Kardashians." In an interview with Variety, the famous family talked about the move and why it made more sense for them to make the switch. Now, all of the Kardashian-Jenners will be making the same amount of money and will be more equal. "We always have our private family conversations, and we're pretty brutal, me and my sisters, with what we will settle for or not settle for," Khloé Kardashian told the outlet, adding that Hulu seemed like a good fit to house the show.

The season should cover several high-profile topics, and matriarch Kris Jenner told Ellen DeGeneres that fans will get to see a lot of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker making out. We'll be honest — how is that any different from seeing them on the red carpet and in everyday life? Kylie Jenner, who is undoubtedly one of the most famous siblings, will also appear. It will be interesting to see her storyline play out, as Radar noted the show will not highlight her significant other, Travis Scott, and the Astroworld tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people. "After the disaster at the concert, where Kylie and Kendall were both backstage, footage of Travis is being edited out of the show," a source told the outlet.

Now, Scott has also skipped out on the show's premiere for similar reasons.