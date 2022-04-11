Jason Momoa May Not Actually Be The Most Eligble Single Star In Hollywood
Ever since Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet pulled the plug on their relationship, it's needless to say that the entertainment world was left shocked. They announced their split on January 13 with a statement that said (via Cosmopolitan), "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times ... A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception ... And so we share our family news that we are parting ways in marriage."
While there was some speculation that they were looking to give their love a second chance, per CNN, that didn't last too long before other dating rumors began to swirl. However, on April 5, Momoa shut down speculation about him and Kate Beckinsale. During the premiere of his latest film "Ambulance," he simply explained that he was being the nice guy that everyone knows him to be. "It was cray. Have a conversation with a woman about her country, I was in England doing 'Aquaman 2,'" he explained to Extra. "Everyone is like, 'Are you dating?' No, no, it was chivalry, the woman was cold."
In other words, it's safe to say that Momoa is single and certainly ready to mingle. But as far as whether or not he's the most eligible star in Hollywood is up for debate. That's because a new poll by Nicki Swift seems to suggest otherwise.
Chris Evan is apparently the most eligible star in all the land
According to a new poll conducted by Nicki Swift, more than 34% of the 546 respondents believe that it's Hollywood heartthrob Chris Evans who is the most eligible single star in Tinseltown right now. That said, rumors circulated back in February that he was dating "Warrior Nun" star Alba Baptista, though nothing was confirmed. Interestingly enough, he doesn't seem to mind being single. In a 2019 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Evans said, "I really like to be with someone who also has their own thing to do as well, you know? If I'm with someone who just kind of adopts my life, that can feel a bit suffocating."
As for Jason Momoa, fans might be surprised to find out that actor came in at a close 33.33%, while hair bow aficionado and YouTube star JoJo Siwa landed in third with 23%. "Call Me By Your Name" star Timothée Chalamet, who has been linked to celebs such as Lourdes Leon and Lily-Rose Depp in the past, snagged 8.79% of the votes. That said, if there's anything we've learned about dating in Hollywood, it's that being the "most eligible star" is a short-term title. Relationships can begin and end at warp speed.