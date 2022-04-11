Jason Momoa May Not Actually Be The Most Eligble Single Star In Hollywood

Ever since Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet pulled the plug on their relationship, it's needless to say that the entertainment world was left shocked. They announced their split on January 13 with a statement that said (via Cosmopolitan), "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times ... A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception ... And so we share our family news that we are parting ways in marriage."

While there was some speculation that they were looking to give their love a second chance, per CNN, that didn't last too long before other dating rumors began to swirl. However, on April 5, Momoa shut down speculation about him and Kate Beckinsale. During the premiere of his latest film "Ambulance," he simply explained that he was being the nice guy that everyone knows him to be. "It was cray. Have a conversation with a woman about her country, I was in England doing 'Aquaman 2,'" he explained to Extra. "Everyone is like, 'Are you dating?' No, no, it was chivalry, the woman was cold."

In other words, it's safe to say that Momoa is single and certainly ready to mingle. But as far as whether or not he's the most eligible star in Hollywood is up for debate. That's because a new poll by Nicki Swift seems to suggest otherwise.