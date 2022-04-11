Taylor Lautner's Fan Cam At The CMT Music Awards Has Fans Doing A Double Take
The much-awaited 2022 CMT Music Awards is finally here, and with it comes a bunch of surprises and unexpected appearances.
For starters, Faith Hill is slated to return to the award show for the first in over a decade. The "Breathe" singer's last CMT appearance was in 2010, and this year, People reports that she is set to return to the stage to present the Video of the Year award, which just so happens to be the biggest award given out in the show. On top of that, The Judds are also expected to reunite for their first nationally televised award show performance in over two decades, per Billboard. The duo performed their '90s hit, "Love Can Build a Bridge."
While the return of these country music legends at the 2022 CMT Awards is something to look forward to, there are also surprise appearances that stunned fans. This year, people can't believe that actor Taylor Lautner honored the show with his presence.
Fans are stunned that Taylor Lautner is at the 2022 CMT Awards
In today's random celebrity at an award show sighting, Taylor Lautner is an unfamiliar face at the 2022 CMT Music Awards. The actor is apparently there to present an award, and he brought his fiancée Tay Dome along with him. Aside from his previous relationship with Taylor Swift, it doesn't seem like Lautner has any ties to the country music scene, which is why fans found it surprising that he's even there.
"WHY IS TAYLOR LAUTNER at the #CMTAwards ?? What did I miss?????" one fan questioned. "Are we just acting like it's normal for Taylor Lautner to be at the #CMTAwards? Ummm what ... lol" tweeted another. "not taylor lautner being at this country award show I'm at when I just saw him at justin's show last month," quipped another.
Other non-regulars you can expect to see at the CMTs are the "Queer Eye" cast, Joel McHale, and Dennis Quaid. It would be interesting to find out why the award show invited Lautner to present in the first place, but we're so here for it!