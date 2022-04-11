Taylor Lautner's Fan Cam At The CMT Music Awards Has Fans Doing A Double Take

The much-awaited 2022 CMT Music Awards is finally here, and with it comes a bunch of surprises and unexpected appearances.

For starters, Faith Hill is slated to return to the award show for the first in over a decade. The "Breathe" singer's last CMT appearance was in 2010, and this year, People reports that she is set to return to the stage to present the Video of the Year award, which just so happens to be the biggest award given out in the show. On top of that, The Judds are also expected to reunite for their first nationally televised award show performance in over two decades, per Billboard. The duo performed their '90s hit, "Love Can Build a Bridge."

While the return of these country music legends at the 2022 CMT Awards is something to look forward to, there are also surprise appearances that stunned fans. This year, people can't believe that actor Taylor Lautner honored the show with his presence.