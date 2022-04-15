Johnny Depp And Amber Heard's Former Marriage Counselor Shares Disturbing Account Of Their Marriage
The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse.
Shocking details are emerging only days into the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. On April 13, Depp's longtime friend, Isaac Baruch, was questioned in court by Heard's attorney over myriad jarring text exchanges between him and Depp (per the Independent). One such message, read out loud in court, stated Depp's desire to see Heard as "a rotting corpse ... decomposing in the f*****g trunk of a Honda Civic."
Dr. David Kipper, who began treating Depp for an opioid addiction in 2014, shared some revelatory texts of his own. In a video deposition played in court on April 13, Kipper confirmed Depp's nurse Debra Lloyd had texted him that the actor "punched a white board in the kitchen after a fight," per Deadline. However, Kipper testified to never personally witnessing any violence between Depp and Heard. Additionally, in a setback for Team Depp, Georgina Deuters, the wife of a longtime Depp employee, had her testimony stricken from record after admitting to watching trial footage beforehand (per Insider). Deuters had been recounting the story of Heard allegedly offering her MDMA at her 2015 wedding to Depp when her testimonial was interrupted.
Amongst the most harrowing testimonies, however, was Depp and Heard's former marriage counselor depicting their relationship in a most unsettling light.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are 'mutually abusive'
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's former marriage counselor dropped some major bombshells during Depp's defamation trial against his ex-wife. During Dr. Laurel Anderson's pre-recorded video deposition played in court on April 14 (via People), she addressed the accusations of violence between the ex-couple. Acknowledging that although Depp never displayed violent behavior with previous significant others, Anderson stated that with Heard, "he was triggered, and they engaged in what I saw as mutual abuse."
Testifying to witnessing "multiple" small bruises on Heard's face in one session, Anderson believed that Heard took "pride" in initiating fights. To the "Aquaman" star, Anderson said, "Abandonment was her worst nightmare." Heard's refusal to yield fights would negate her ex-husband's efforts to defuse the situation. "If [Depp] were going to leave her to deescalate the fight, she would strike him to keep him there because she would rather be in a fight than have him leave," Anderson noted.
As for why Depp's behavior was so different with Heard than his exes, Anderson offered, "He had been well controlled, I think, for almost, I don't know, 20, 30 years. Both were victims of abuse in their homes." The latter statement directly correlates to Depp's sister, Christi Dembrowski, testifying on April 12 that their mother "screamed, yelled, hit [us], threw things, called us names" for all of their childhoods, per the Independent.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233 or TTY 1−800−787−3224. You can also find more information, resources, and support at www.thehotline.org.