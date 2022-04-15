Johnny Depp And Amber Heard's Former Marriage Counselor Shares Disturbing Account Of Their Marriage

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's former marriage counselor dropped some major bombshells during Depp's defamation trial against his ex-wife. During Dr. Laurel Anderson's pre-recorded video deposition played in court on April 14 (via People), she addressed the accusations of violence between the ex-couple. Acknowledging that although Depp never displayed violent behavior with previous significant others, Anderson stated that with Heard, "he was triggered, and they engaged in what I saw as mutual abuse."

Testifying to witnessing "multiple" small bruises on Heard's face in one session, Anderson believed that Heard took "pride" in initiating fights. To the "Aquaman" star, Anderson said, "Abandonment was her worst nightmare." Heard's refusal to yield fights would negate her ex-husband's efforts to defuse the situation. "If [Depp] were going to leave her to deescalate the fight, she would strike him to keep him there because she would rather be in a fight than have him leave," Anderson noted.

As for why Depp's behavior was so different with Heard than his exes, Anderson offered, "He had been well controlled, I think, for almost, I don't know, 20, 30 years. Both were victims of abuse in their homes." The latter statement directly correlates to Depp's sister, Christi Dembrowski, testifying on April 12 that their mother "screamed, yelled, hit [us], threw things, called us names" for all of their childhoods, per the Independent.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233 or TTY 1−800−787−3224. You can also find more information, resources, and support at www.thehotline.org.