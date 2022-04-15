Amy Schumer Reveals How Chris Rock Kept His Composure After The Will Smith Slap

Amy Schumer has still not moved from the whole Chris Rock and Will Smith debacle.

The comedian just made an appearance on "The Howard Stern Show," where she shared that she addressed her remarks that she felt "traumatized" after witnessing Smith slap Rock at the 2022 Oscars. She explained that people around her had felt the exact same way. "It was so upsetting. People made fun of me for saying that it was traumatizing, but I don't think it was traumatizing for me. I think it was traumatizing for all of us," she shared. "I had no thoughts of like how it affected me or my performance or anything. It was just upsetting as a person."

The "Trainwreck" star shared that she was at odds because Rock is her friend while Smith is someone she looks up to. "Chris Rock's my good friend, one of my best friends. We're close. To see that happen, to see your friend get hit," she continued. "To see your friend get hit? But at the same time, it also involved Will Smith, who I've loved. We've all loved forever. I don't remember a time I didn't think: I love that guy." Schumer also praised Rock for keeping his cool, but she has a working theory as to how he had managed to remain calm after the assault.