Kim Kardashian's 2018 Exchange With Ariana Grande Reads Completely Differently Now

Kim Kardashian has made it no secret that she is enjoying all the time she's been spending with her boyfriend Pete Davidson. For the last few months they've been making their bi-coastal relationship work with cozy date nights in Davidson's native Staten Island, and have even bonded with each other's families. Kardashian has reportedly met Davidson's grandparents, while Davidson has been spending some of time with the likes of Scott Disick and Kardashian's mom Kris Jenner, too. If that weren't enough, Davidson's mother has given her stamp of approval on their relationship, and has hinted that she would love to see them have a baby together, according to Page Six.

While Kete is enjoying their honeymoon phase, their relationship hasn't gone without drama involving their famous exes. Kardashian's former husband Kanye "Ye" West notoriously feuded with Davidson online, dissing the "Saturday Night Live" star about most anything — including Davidson's ex-fiance, Ariana Grande. In February, Ye lashed out at Davidson by posting a rumor to his Instagram about the actor sending intimate photos of himself and Grande to her ex Mac Miller. While the rumor hasn't been confirmed, Davidson and Grande did end things on a sour note in 2018.

With Kardashian's new love affair with Davidson underway, the SKIMS mogul now has an interesting connection to Grande. While many fans wonder how the two famous ladies feel about one another now, an interaction they shared in 2018 is raising some eyebrows.