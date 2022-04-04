Pete Davidson Proves His Bond With Scott Disick Is Getting Stronger

The relationship between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson keeps getting more serious as other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family hang out with the "Saturday Night Live'" star. Kim and Davidson linked up in late 2021, shortly after Kim filed paperwork to divorce Kanye "Ye" West. The reality star appeared on an episode of "SNL," and she and Davidson hit it off. The two have been spending a lot of time together, but there's one person who is not a fan — Ye.

The rapper has taken to Instagram several times to express his doubts about Davidson, and it's clear that he doesn't like that Kim has moved on. Ye has turned out a few songs against Davidson, including "City of Gods." "This afternoon a hundred goons pullin' up to SNL / When I pull up, it's dead on arrival," the scathing lyrics read, per Variety. To go a step further, Ye also made a claymation video of himself and Davidson for his song "Eazy." The clip showed Ye driving Davidson on the back of a motorcycle with a bag over his head before he proceeded to bury him.

While Ye is not the biggest fan of Davidson, other members of Kim's family love the pair together. Kris Jenner is reportedly a big fan of the comedian, and a source even told E! News that Kris is "obsessed" with Kim's new man. There's a new member of the extended family who seems to have a soft spot for Davidson, too.