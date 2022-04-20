The Dramatic Reason Andy Cohen Lectured The Cast Of RHONJ
The 12th season of "Real Housewives of New Jersey" has proved to be a wild ride for the cast, and it appears things are only set to heat up at the reunion. In fact, per E! News, one cast member has revealed that things got so intense that Andy Cohen resorted to "scolding" them.
It's no secret that Season 12 of the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" has seen its fair share of drama. From Margaret Josephs revealing that Bill Aydin had an affair in the premiere to grilling Teresa Giudice about her now-fiancé's past, a lot of painful points have been brought up. Viewers have also seen not just one, but two physical altercations break out between cast members. The first incident saw Jennifer Aydin push Melissa Gorga's hand away after the latter got a little too close, while the second involved Giudice clearing a table on Josephs. On top of all that, Jackie Goldschneider has also been incredibly vulnerable with the audience, opening up to viewers about her recovery from an eating disorder.
Given all that's transpired in such a short space of time, it makes sense that the reunion was an intense situation. However, "RHONJ" reunions are known for drama. According to The Daily Dish, Cohen said, in a conversation with Sarah Jessica Parker, that being "pushed" by Giudice in the season 2 reunion made him "famous." So, what was it that got him so worked up at the season 12 reunion that he needed to lecture the group?
If you are struggling with an eating disorder, or know someone who is, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).
A screaming match sent Andy Cohen over the edge
Real Housewives reunions are known to get pretty heated, fast. But the season 12 "Real Housewives of New Jersey" reunion got to be too much for Andy Cohen. As Jennifer Aydin told E! News, "there were times where all of us were screaming all at once ... Andy [Cohen] was scolding us. Literally, he was like, 'Would you all just shut up' or just like 'one at a time!'"
While Aydin didn't reveal who was screaming or why, she did suggest that Teresa Giudice didn't hold back, even though she had undergone an emergency surgery prior to filming. "I don't think anything could hold [her] down. Not even a surgery!" Aydin warned.
However, Giudice is far from the only cast member to have blown up. Aydin acknowledged that "all of us kind of go at it in the reunion." Page Six has also reported that Giudice's brother, Joe Gorga marched off the set in rage after deciding the drama wasn't worth sabotaging his relationship with his family.
In light of everything that's happened in season 12 of "Real Housewives of New Jersey," a particularly explosive reunion only makes sense. We just hope everyone works things out!