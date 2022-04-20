The Dramatic Reason Andy Cohen Lectured The Cast Of RHONJ

The 12th season of "Real Housewives of New Jersey" has proved to be a wild ride for the cast, and it appears things are only set to heat up at the reunion. In fact, per E! News, one cast member has revealed that things got so intense that Andy Cohen resorted to "scolding" them.

It's no secret that Season 12 of the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" has seen its fair share of drama. From Margaret Josephs revealing that Bill Aydin had an affair in the premiere to grilling Teresa Giudice about her now-fiancé's past, a lot of painful points have been brought up. Viewers have also seen not just one, but two physical altercations break out between cast members. The first incident saw Jennifer Aydin push Melissa Gorga's hand away after the latter got a little too close, while the second involved Giudice clearing a table on Josephs. On top of all that, Jackie Goldschneider has also been incredibly vulnerable with the audience, opening up to viewers about her recovery from an eating disorder.

Given all that's transpired in such a short space of time, it makes sense that the reunion was an intense situation. However, "RHONJ" reunions are known for drama. According to The Daily Dish, Cohen said, in a conversation with Sarah Jessica Parker, that being "pushed" by Giudice in the season 2 reunion made him "famous." So, what was it that got him so worked up at the season 12 reunion that he needed to lecture the group?

If you are struggling with an eating disorder, or know someone who is, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).