Petito Family's Lawsuit Against Brian Laundrie's Parents Heats Up

Cast your mind back to the autumn of 2021 when a shockingly awful missing person turned murder case gripped the nation. Gabby Petito and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, headed out on a long trip in their van to see the sights of the U.S. — only Brian headed home to Florida early without Petito, and his family stayed tight-lipped on what exactly was happening.

Petito was initially declared missing before remains were tragically found at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, one of the places she and Brian visited. Brian became a person of interest in the case, until his body was found after a nationwide manhunt. It was then confirmed in November 2021 that Brian died of a gunshot wound, believed to be self-inflicted, with Boston Globe reporting that the FBI found Laundries remains with a notebook in which he allegedly confessed to kissing Petito.

While that seemed like the end of the matter for those intricately following the shocking case, it, of course, would never be the end for the Petito or Laundrie families. In March 2021, Petito's family filed a negligence suit against Brian's parents, Christopher Laundrie and Roberta Laundrie, after they admitted, per Law & Crime, they believed the couple may have withheld evidence by refusing to speak to the police before their son's body was found. And that lawsuit just got a big development.