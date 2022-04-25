Kelly Rizzo Offers A New Description Of Her Relationship With Bob Saget
It's been a tough year for Kelly Rizzo. In January, the 42-year-old faced the unimaginable when her husband Bob Saget died. Authorities found the "Full House" star dead in his hotel room at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando, Florida, where he had been visiting to perform a comedy show. An autopsy later revealed that Saget's cause of death was head trauma, though it's still not entirely clear how Saget sustained the injury in the first place.
After the comedian's death, Rizzo took a few days to muster up the strength to share with fans how she was feeling. "My sweet husband. After much reflection this week, I'm trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time," she wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. "But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH." Saget's family also worked to get a judge to make a ruling that would block any additional information about the comedian's death from being shared with the public, per LA Times.
Now, Rizzo seems to be healing, and she's found comfort in fans and some new friends, including Amanda Kloots, who has also dealt with the pain of her husband Nick Cordero dying. "So grateful to now know this strong woman, sharing stories only helps this rollercoaster we are on," Kloots wrote of Rizzo on Instagram in February. In Rizzo's most recent Instagram post, she remembered her beloved husband again.
Kelly Rizzo and Bob Saget enjoyed rainy days together
Kelly Rizzo is opening up about life after loss.
Since the death of her husband Bob Saget, the Eat, Travel, Rock blogger has kept some information about the tragedy guarded, but she's also been pretty open about Saget on social media, in hopes of keep his memory alive. According to Page Six, Rizzo took to her Instagram Story in late April to share a photo that comedian Jeff Ross posted of Saget. In the black and white shot, Saget was all smiles as he stood in the rain with an umbrella. "I had the best rainy day friend," Rizzo wrote on the slide. "Rainy days were our fave bc we would watch our 'programs' while cuddling on the couch all day." How sweet is that?
Rizzo has previously shared a few posts dedicated to Saget on her Instagram, offering glimpses into her grief without the star by her side. In a funny video that now seems heartbreaking, the blogger posted a silly clip of herself and Saget going on vacation, joking that they "should've agreed on a destination first," showing Rizzo sporting ski goggles and mittens, while Saget hilariously rocked snorkel gear. Even though their funny videos are "painful" for Rizzo to rewatch, she wrote, "it still puts a smile on my face." It's easy to see that the couple had a great time together, and there's no doubt that Saget is still sorely missed.