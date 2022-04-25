Kelly Rizzo Offers A New Description Of Her Relationship With Bob Saget

It's been a tough year for Kelly Rizzo. In January, the 42-year-old faced the unimaginable when her husband Bob Saget died. Authorities found the "Full House" star dead in his hotel room at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando, Florida, where he had been visiting to perform a comedy show. An autopsy later revealed that Saget's cause of death was head trauma, though it's still not entirely clear how Saget sustained the injury in the first place.

After the comedian's death, Rizzo took a few days to muster up the strength to share with fans how she was feeling. "My sweet husband. After much reflection this week, I'm trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time," she wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. "But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH." Saget's family also worked to get a judge to make a ruling that would block any additional information about the comedian's death from being shared with the public, per LA Times.

Now, Rizzo seems to be healing, and she's found comfort in fans and some new friends, including Amanda Kloots, who has also dealt with the pain of her husband Nick Cordero dying. "So grateful to now know this strong woman, sharing stories only helps this rollercoaster we are on," Kloots wrote of Rizzo on Instagram in February. In Rizzo's most recent Instagram post, she remembered her beloved husband again.