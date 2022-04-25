Terry Crews Has Bold Words About Chris Rock's Reaction To The Will Smith Slap

Terry Crews is weighing in on that infamous slap seen around the world. In case you've been living under a rock, you'll know by now that Will Smith got physical with Chris Rock on stage during the 2022 Oscars on March 28 while also shouting out profanities from his seat. That all went down after Rock made a joke about Will's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair looking like G.I. Jane's, and what Rock reportedly didn't know is that Pinkett Smith is experiencing alopecia.

The aftermath of the slap was almost as dramatic as the moment itself, with Smith apologizing multiple times and stepping down as a member of the Academy. As for how the Academy handled things? Well, the organization banned Smith from attending the Oscars for a decade. See, we told you it was all very dramatic.

Since the scandalous moment when down, pretty much anyone who's anyone has weighed in on it, from Billy Crystal, to Jim Carrey and many, many more. Heck, even former One Direction star Liam Payne's bizarre reaction to the drama went viral! But just when you thought Hollywood was over the moment that had everyone talking, Crews — who's friendly with both Will and Rock — is throwing in his two cents and revealing his true thoughts.