Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Has A Special Relationship With One Of Ben Affleck's Kids
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's reunion has been one of the most scorching news stories of the year. The couple, who fans lovingly refer to as Bennifer 2.0, rekindled their romance in 2021 and has been going strong ever since. The pair initially dated in 2002 (per Us Weekly), and they were set to wed the following year. Sadly, the couple pulled the plug on the wedding a few days before because of "excessive media attention."
Despite being camera shy a decade ago, Lopez and Affleck have not been timid about showering one another with love in the media after their reconciliation. "I just feel very happy and lucky to be in a relationship that's happy and loving, and I want to do everything I can to protect that and keep it safe. It deserves that, it really does," Lopez told People in February. Affleck also raved about his lady to Adweek in September 2021, stating, "Jennifer has inspired a massive group of people to feel they have a seat at the table in this country," before adding, "That is an effect few people throughout history have had, one I will never know and one I can only stand by and admire with respect." Stop making us blush!
It's clear that Bennifer 2.0 isn't going anywhere, and their newly-announced engagement proves just that. So, how are the pair getting along with one another's kids? Lopez, in particular, has a special bond with Affleck's son.
Jennifer Lopez is close with Samuel Affleck
It's always a plus to have a good relationship with one's future step children. When Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wed, they will be bringing together five total children. Affleck shares three kids with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner – Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel Affleck – while Lopez shares twins Max and Emme with her ex Marc Anthony. In April, a source told The Hollywood Life that Lopez has a special relationship with Affleck's son Samuel because he's "very much like his father."
"Jennifer Lopez is loved by all of Ben's kids, but she has a special bond with Samuel because Samuel is the youngest out of all five kids and is the baby of the bunch so to speak," the insider added. "When Ben and Jen [Garner] separated in 2015, Samuel was too young to remember any of it, but he has always grown up with two loving parents." The source also revealed that Lopez "treats all his kids like her own." How sweet is that? The couple have also remained focused "on raising them to be good adults," the insider added.
During her relationship with New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez, Lopez also shared a close bond with his daughters, Natasha and Ella Rodriguez. On Natasha's 15th birthday, the singer shared a sweet post to honor her. "Wishing my favorite teenager a very happy 15th birthday!!!" she wrote on Instagram in November 2019. By the looks of it, JLo is the coolest stepmom!