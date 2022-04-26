Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Has A Special Relationship With One Of Ben Affleck's Kids

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's reunion has been one of the most scorching news stories of the year. The couple, who fans lovingly refer to as Bennifer 2.0, rekindled their romance in 2021 and has been going strong ever since. The pair initially dated in 2002 (per Us Weekly), and they were set to wed the following year. Sadly, the couple pulled the plug on the wedding a few days before because of "excessive media attention."

Despite being camera shy a decade ago, Lopez and Affleck have not been timid about showering one another with love in the media after their reconciliation. "I just feel very happy and lucky to be in a relationship that's happy and loving, and I want to do everything I can to protect that and keep it safe. It deserves that, it really does," Lopez told People in February. Affleck also raved about his lady to Adweek in September 2021, stating, "Jennifer has inspired a massive group of people to feel they have a seat at the table in this country," before adding, "That is an effect few people throughout history have had, one I will never know and one I can only stand by and admire with respect." Stop making us blush!

It's clear that Bennifer 2.0 isn't going anywhere, and their newly-announced engagement proves just that. So, how are the pair getting along with one another's kids? Lopez, in particular, has a special bond with Affleck's son.