New Video Sheds Light On Liza Minnelli's Oscars Appearance

Liza Minnelli's appearance at the 2022 Academy Awards triggered mass concern for the Hollywood icon's health, but a new video has confirmed what Minnelli's friends have been claiming all along. That is, her appearance on the Oscars stage was an act of sabotage.

The 2022 awards ceremony saw Minnelli present the best picture award alongside Lady Gaga. At the time, the actor was wheelchair-bound, and appeared somewhat flustered. Shortly after, a close friend of hers explained why. In an episode of "The Jess Cagle Show," pianist Michael Feinstein revealed that Minnelli had been "sabotaged" on the night. "She only agreed to appear on the Oscars if she would be in a director's chair," he explained. However, "literally, five minutes before she went on ... the stage manager said, 'Well, she has to be in a wheelchair.' And Liza pleaded. She said, 'No, I will not be seen in a wheelchair in front of everybody' ... and they said, 'Well, it's either that, or nothing.'" Feinstein went on to add that Minnelli ended up coming across as though she was "out of it," but that it was simply a response to her ill-treatment. "Can you imagine being suddenly forced to be seen by millions of people the way you don't want to be seen?"

Feinstein has since doubled down on his claims — but not with words alone. This time, he's shared a video of Minnelli ahead of the Oscars to Facebook, showing the legend in a completely different light.