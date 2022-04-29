Heather Rae El Moussa's Comments About Christina Hall Amid Custody Drama Are Eye-Opening

Most of us know Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa for starring in HGTV's "Flip or Flop," where they turned nearly unlivable homes into beautiful ones. Sadly, their relationship didn't last and Tarek and Hall got divorced after seven years of marriage and two children together following a reported altercation in 2016. "Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage," the pair later told People in a statement. "We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution."

After the split, both parties moved on in their romantic lives, and Tarek found love with "Selling Sunset" star Heather Rae El Moussa – a match made in reality TV heaven! According to People, the couple met through mutual friends in 2019, and they hit it off right away. They tied the knot in October, and the two have made no secret of their plans to grow their family in the future. But for now, Heather is focused on Tarek and Hall's two children, Taylor and Brayden. On Mother's Day in 2021, Tarek's ex and current wife celebrated one another on social media, per TODAY. "Happy Mother's Day to the best mom ever! We love you so much!" Heather wrote to Hall in a note nestled in a bouquet of flowers.

But one nice moment doesn't mean the two are besties — and Heather's recent words about her relationship with her husband's ex are very telling.