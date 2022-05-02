Carrie Underwood's Tribute To Naomi Judd Will Leave You In Tears

Country star Naomi Judd's death has had a profound impact on the music world. Naomi, with her eldest daughter Wynonna, formed the mother-daughter duo The Judds in the 1980s. Together they become one of country music's most beloved acts, winning five Grammys and selling over 20 million albums, as per Yahoo News.

Naomi's younger daughter, actor and activist Ashley Judd, was the first to announce the news of her mother's death in a gut-wrenching tweet that she also shared on her Instagram feed. "Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness," Ashley wrote. "We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory." Fans and friends sent their well-wishes, including Reese Witherspoon. "Oh friend. My heart is broken for you & your sister," Witherspoon commented.

As of writing, no official cause of death has been released. However, Naomi often spoke openly about her health struggles, which included Hepatitis C and severe depression. "[Fans] see me in rhinestones, you know, with glitter in my hair, that really is who I am," she told Robin Roberts on "Good Morning America" in 2016. "But then I would come home and not leave the house for three weeks, and not get out of my pajamas, and not practice normal hygiene." Naomi said that she wanted to use her life story as an example. "It really felt like, if I live through this, I want someone to be able to see that they can survive," she shared. It's clear that her music and her life were inspirational to many.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.