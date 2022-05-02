Carrie Underwood's Tribute To Naomi Judd Will Leave You In Tears
Country star Naomi Judd's death has had a profound impact on the music world. Naomi, with her eldest daughter Wynonna, formed the mother-daughter duo The Judds in the 1980s. Together they become one of country music's most beloved acts, winning five Grammys and selling over 20 million albums, as per Yahoo News.
Naomi's younger daughter, actor and activist Ashley Judd, was the first to announce the news of her mother's death in a gut-wrenching tweet that she also shared on her Instagram feed. "Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness," Ashley wrote. "We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory." Fans and friends sent their well-wishes, including Reese Witherspoon. "Oh friend. My heart is broken for you & your sister," Witherspoon commented.
As of writing, no official cause of death has been released. However, Naomi often spoke openly about her health struggles, which included Hepatitis C and severe depression. "[Fans] see me in rhinestones, you know, with glitter in my hair, that really is who I am," she told Robin Roberts on "Good Morning America" in 2016. "But then I would come home and not leave the house for three weeks, and not get out of my pajamas, and not practice normal hygiene." Naomi said that she wanted to use her life story as an example. "It really felt like, if I live through this, I want someone to be able to see that they can survive," she shared. It's clear that her music and her life were inspirational to many.
If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.
Carrie Underwood honored Naomi Judd at Stagecoach
Since news of Naomi Judd's death broke, tributes continue to pour in. Country music star Carrie Underwood honored the late icon at the Stagecoach Music Festival the day Naomi Judd's passing was announced, per People. In the introduction to her song, "See You Again," the singer told fans that the track went out to "everybody who's ever lost someone that they loved." Underwood went on to say, "But just because the people that we love are not here with us does not mean that they are not here with us and does not mean that you will not see them again someday." She called on fans to "light up this place in memory of all those that we miss," by taking out a phone or lighter. "I know all of country music will be lighting something up for Ms. Naomi Judd," she added.
It's clear what a profound impact Naomi had on the music world. "Rest In Peace, Naomi Judd. Honored to have witnessed "Love Can Build a Bridge" just a few short weeks ago," country singer Maren Morris tweeted. "I loved Naomi Judd. Among her many talents, she was just so much fun, a great storyteller, and a wonderful spirit," Bravo's Andy Cohen added.
One day after Naomi's death, The Judds were inducted into Nashville's Country Music Hall of Fame. Daughters Ashley and Wynonna Judd gave a tearful speech at the ceremony. "Though my heart's broken, I will continue to sing, because that's what we do," Wynonna said.