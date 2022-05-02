Katy Perry Took An Embarrassing Tumble On American Idol

It's a good thing Katy Perry has a great sense of humor. She's certainly had her fair share of viral moments, whether fierce, embarrassing, awkward, or some weird combination them all. (Left Shark anyone?) And she now has another to add to her viral hall of fame.

Perry joined the long-running singing competition "American Idol" on its move from Fox to ABC in 2017, per Variety, turning down offers from similar shows, like "The X Factor." She began judging during Season 16 alongside fellow musicians Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. The trio, along with host Ryan Seacrest, have stayed with the show throughout its five years on ABC, and are now celebrating its historic 20th Season. Perry brings her expertise, flare, fashion, and fun to the competition as she "continue[s] to create superstars," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "Name one person that's come off of another competition show. Can you name any other contestant and/or remember any of them?" she said, when asked about the staying power of "American Idol." "And I think we can name almost 10 bona fide stars who are household names who are in the industry, creating change and [getting] nominations and Oscars and Grammys."

As Perry teaches the world about these music industry newcomers, she still makes headlines of her own — even if it's not necessarily for the most flattering reasons. One such moment happened on the May 1 episode of "Idol." But at least everyone got a laugh about it, including Perry herself.