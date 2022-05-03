Dolly Parton Mourns Naomi Judd's Tragic Death

Since news of Naomi Judd's death, tributes have been flooding in. Naomi's daughter, Ashley Judd, was the first person to publicly announce that her mother had died in a gut-wrenching tweet. "Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered," the actor wrote. "We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public," Ashley continued, stating that they are now navigating 'unknown territory."

Several other friends and celebrities have been weighing on the tough loss, including some of the biggest names in the country music. "Country music lost a true legend ... sing with the angels, Naomi!!! We're all sending up prayers for the Judd family today," Carrie Underwood tweeted. Underwood also dedicated a song to Naomi at the Stagecoach music festival. Bill Ray Cyrus also made sure to pay tribute to Naomi, calling her a "friend and music legend." "As a fellow Kentuckian my hats off in honor of the legacy of music she shared with the world and the doors she opened for so many others like me," he tweeted.

It's easy to see that Naomi had a lot of fans in her industry, including singer Dolly Parton. According to Parton's website, the singer starred as herself in "Naomi & Wynonna: Love Can Build a Bridge," a made-for-TV series that detailed the story and Naomi and Wynonna Judd and how they got their start in music. Now, Parton is honoring her close friend in a beautiful way.