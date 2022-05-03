Kris Jenner Has A Blunt Thought After Winning Case Against Blac Chyna

The Met Gala was a big night for the KarJenners. The family all set Twitter on fire with their Met Gala outfits (whether for better or worse). In the end, it was arguably Kim Kardashian who won the night by showing up in the exact dress that Marilyn Monroe wore to serenade then-President John F. Kennedy. But beyond a fashion extravaganza, it was also a victorious night, as the family celebrated their legal win over Blac Chyna. When asked about the trial, Kris Jenner told ET that she was "just glad it's over." The momager then turned the spotlight back on her daughters, telling reporters she was "very excited to see them walk up the stairs."

Clearly, Kris wasn't willing to dwell on the past. During the court case, she testified to bearing no animosity towards Chyna because "if [she] made Rob happy, then I was happy," according to Rolling Stone. "I really wanted Chyna to grow and be the best version of herself," Kris added.

However, the mature outlook wasn't shared by Chyna's mother, Tokyo Toni, who enraged fans with her behavior following the verdict. As of May 2, Toni launched a GoFundMe campaign with the goal of raising $400,000 to help pay for Chyna's legal fees. Judging by the scathing comments fans have left on social media, coupled with the fact the GoFundMe has only raised $460 as of writing, it seems no one else is taking it too seriously.