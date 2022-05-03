Kris Jenner Has A Blunt Thought After Winning Case Against Blac Chyna
The KarJenners and Blac Chyna have been duking it out in court after Chyna filed a $100M lawsuit against the family in 2017 — but the case finally came to a close as of May 2. Per The Washington Post, Chyna's suit alleged that Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner all conspired to have Chyna's show, "Rob and Chyna" canceled. She also accused the family of defamation, asserting that they'd damaged her reputation by claiming she was abusive to Rob Kardashian.
In April, the accused parties took to the stand to defend themselves. Rob testified that he was living in fear, per the Daily Mail, at several points during the couple's relationship, while Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble confirmed he once had to break up a physical fight between Rob and Chyna in 2016. For her part, Kris maintained that Chyna had even threatened Kylie, according to Glamour. As TMZ reported, all of the KarJenners alluded to "toxicity" within Rob and Chyna's romance.
And when former E! President Adam Stotsky testified that the famous family "didn't have the authority" to force the network to drop "Rob and Chyna," it seemed that the jury had heard enough. Hours before the KarJenner ladies were scheduled to appear at the Met Gala — where Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian would make their debut — the jury ruled in the Kardashian's favor, per Page Six. Naturally, Kris was asked about the trial almost as soon as she stepped foot on the Met steps.
Kris Jenner is relieved the trial is over
The Met Gala was a big night for the KarJenners. The family all set Twitter on fire with their Met Gala outfits (whether for better or worse). In the end, it was arguably Kim Kardashian who won the night by showing up in the exact dress that Marilyn Monroe wore to serenade then-President John F. Kennedy. But beyond a fashion extravaganza, it was also a victorious night, as the family celebrated their legal win over Blac Chyna. When asked about the trial, Kris Jenner told ET that she was "just glad it's over." The momager then turned the spotlight back on her daughters, telling reporters she was "very excited to see them walk up the stairs."
Clearly, Kris wasn't willing to dwell on the past. During the court case, she testified to bearing no animosity towards Chyna because "if [she] made Rob happy, then I was happy," according to Rolling Stone. "I really wanted Chyna to grow and be the best version of herself," Kris added.
However, the mature outlook wasn't shared by Chyna's mother, Tokyo Toni, who enraged fans with her behavior following the verdict. As of May 2, Toni launched a GoFundMe campaign with the goal of raising $400,000 to help pay for Chyna's legal fees. Judging by the scathing comments fans have left on social media, coupled with the fact the GoFundMe has only raised $460 as of writing, it seems no one else is taking it too seriously.