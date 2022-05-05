Lawyer Reveals Likelihood Of Blac Chyna Winning Her Appeal In Messy Kardashian Legal Case

Blac Chyna is not quite finished with her legal battle against the Kardashians.

The model, who filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit against the famous family, accused them of conspiring to cancel her E! reality show, "Rob & Chyna," leading to a significant loss of income. "When they got my No. 1 hit show killed back in January 2017, that not only hurt me financially and emotionally, that hurt my beautiful KIDS ... What they did was so wrong," Chyna said in a statement posted on Twitter.

After two weeks of battling it out in court, the Los Angeles jury sided with the Kardashians, meaning Chyna didn't receive any damages. The jurors decided that the family did not deliberately derail her career, nor did they conspire with the network to cancel her show. They did, however, acknowledge the Kardashians had no place in telling E! executives about Rob and Chyna's relationship issues, but believe that their efforts "had no substantial effect on Chyna's contract," per AP News. Chyna's lawyer Lynne Ciani told the outlet that "the jury found that Chyna had not physically abused Rob Kardashian," and that "the jury found that all four defendants had intentionally interfered with her contract with the E! Network," so they're moving forward with an appeal.

But, while Chyna's well within her rights to push through with her dispute, a legal expert told Nicki Swift that a win is a shot in the dark.