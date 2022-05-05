Howard Stern Is Still Lashing Out At Will Smith Amid Dave Chappelle Drama

Howard Stern isn't afraid to call out double standards when he sees them, despite being full of contradictions himself. The shock jock OG ran for governor of New York in 1994 on a libertarian ticket, but with a pro-death penalty campaign pledge. He's a fierce advocate for free speech and regularly rails against censorship — even if he completely disagrees with content or potentially fatal misinformation.

After Spotify was subjected to a tidal wave of demands to cancel Joe Rogan's podcast over his continuing anti-vaxxer disinformation and dialogue, Stern vehemently defended him, despite previously slamming Rogan and his controversial views. "I heard Joe Rogan was saying, 'What are you busting my balls [for]? I took horse de-wormer, and a doctor gave it to me.' Well, a doctor would also give you a vaccine, so why take horse-dewormer?" Stern ranted on his Sirius morning show (via Variety). He insisted there was no space or time left for "idiots" in the USA. "Stay home, die there with your COVID," he concluded.

Ever the contrarian, though, Stern stepped up for Rogan after he became a target of cancel culture. "I'm against any kind of censorship," he said during another of his breakfast broadcasts (via Mediaite). "I really am. I don't like censorship. I don't want to see Joe Rogan canceled." So, it's a no-brainer that Howard Stern is lashing out over the treatment of Will Smith and Dave Chappelle –- arguing that it's a clear case of double standards.