Tiffany Trump Reportedly Makes Big Change To Her Wedding Plans

A Trump wedding is on the horizon. Tiffany Trump, the daughter of Marla Maples and Donald Trump, is tying the knot with millionaire businessman Michael Boulos. The couple met back in 2018 in a way that only two wealthy socialite-heirs could — at Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, per People. Then, Boulos and Tiffany got engaged on the day before the Trump family was set to vacate the White House on January 19, 2021.

"It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House," Tiffany wrote on her Instagram when she announced their engagement. "Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!"

And wedding planning has been underway ever since. Considering that, according to the Daily Mail, her engagement ring has a price tag of $1.2 million, we can assume that the Trump-Boulos wedding will be pulling out all the stops. Well, the couple's save-the-dates were finally sent out, and they are giving a glimpse into the level of the extravagance we should expect from the high-profile event.