Tiffany Trump Reportedly Makes Big Change To Her Wedding Plans
A Trump wedding is on the horizon. Tiffany Trump, the daughter of Marla Maples and Donald Trump, is tying the knot with millionaire businessman Michael Boulos. The couple met back in 2018 in a way that only two wealthy socialite-heirs could — at Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, per People. Then, Boulos and Tiffany got engaged on the day before the Trump family was set to vacate the White House on January 19, 2021.
"It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House," Tiffany wrote on her Instagram when she announced their engagement. "Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!"
And wedding planning has been underway ever since. Considering that, according to the Daily Mail, her engagement ring has a price tag of $1.2 million, we can assume that the Trump-Boulos wedding will be pulling out all the stops. Well, the couple's save-the-dates were finally sent out, and they are giving a glimpse into the level of the extravagance we should expect from the high-profile event.
Tiffany's wedding will be a true Trump affair, down to the venue
Before they got engaged, it was heavily speculated where Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos' big-name wedding will take place. Would it be in D.C. or New York, where the Trumps are known to live and have property? Would it be more of a destination wedding, like where Boulos grew up in Nigeria? According to a new report from Page Six, it was previously believed that the event would be in Greece, but there's been a change in plans: It has officially been revealed through the save-the-dates that the nuptials will be at the Trump family's Mar-a-Lago estate.
It seems obvious; of course, a Trump wedding would take place at the most famous Trump location. Plus, according to Page Six, the guest list boasts over 500 people! "Tiffany has been waiting to plan a very big wedding," a source told Page Six. "Her fiancé is from a very wealthy family, she is from a very wealthy family, and they want all their friends from around the world to be there." The Trump family's wealth has certainly afforded Tiffany Trump quite a luxurious life, so it makes sense that they will be pulling out the nines for such a notorious family.
Did she get a discount on the venue, though? Not that they need it, but it's the principle of the thing!