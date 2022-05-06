Famed Royal Author Makes Bold Prediction About Harry And Meghan's Future

After Prince Harry spoke to Hoda Kotb for NBC News' "Today" show about his recent visit to the queen, many assumed his openness would drive a deeper wedge between himself and The Firm. However, one prominent royal author is of the mindset that not all is lost. In fact, she's made an interesting prognosis for the prince's future place in the royal household.

Prince Harry's latest comments about Queen Elizabeth saw the royal reveal that he felt a need to ensure his grandmother was "protected." The youngest child of Princess Diana and Prince Charles went on to add that it was important that he saw she had "the right people around her." Understandably, the statements caused a stir. As The Royal Family Channel reported, the Duke of Cambridge was questioned on his brother's concerns over the queen's security when leaving an engagement. Evidently, the heir to the throne was unimpressed. A video posted to The Royal Family Channel's Twitter account shows the prince ignore the question, "Sir, does the Queen need protecting?" before climbing into a black Range Rover.

The Duke of Cambridge's evasiveness certainly suggests that his well-documented rift with Prince Harry has yet to heal. However, despite that, author of "The Palace Papers" Tina Brown believes there is hope yet. In fact, she told BBC Radio 4's "Today" that she predicts both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a future in the monarchy.