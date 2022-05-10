Kendrick Lamar's New Video Has Everyone Talking About Will Smith And Kanye West

The music video for Kendrick Lamar's new single, "The Heart Part 5," is currently trending on YouTube and it's not hard to understand why. In the video, the "King Kunta" hitmaker's face morphs into a number of high-profile pop culture figures who have been caught up in a controversy, including Jussie Smollett and O.J. Simpson.

Two stars that Lamar morphs into are fellow rappers Kanye "Ye" West and Will Smith. West is no stranger to venting his feelings and causing a stir in the media, while Smith made headlines for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. After morphing into Smith, Lamar raps, "In the land where hurt people hurt more people." Meanwhile, as Lamar raps, "Friends bipolar, grab you by your pockets," he transforms into Ye, an artistic move fans seem to think is Lamar commenting on Ye's public struggle with his mental health.

Lamar's embodiment of controversial stars made a big impression on fans."Watching Kendrick Lamar turn into Kanye messed with my soul," one user tweeted. "If you really listen to what Kendrick was saying, you see why he deep faked Will Smith. It's spot on lol," another wrote. Though there's a lot to unpack in Lamar's latest visual, the rapper hinted at its meaning in the video title card shared on Instagram with a quote from his alter ego Oklama, "I am. All of us."