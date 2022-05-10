RHONJ's Jackie Goldschneider Spills The Tea On Teresa Giudice And Joe Gorga's Off-Camera Relationship
Part one of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" Season 12 reunion hinted at major tensions between Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga.
RHONJ has long been considered the most family-centric show in the Real Housewives franchise. Who can forget the iconic Caroline Manzo quote from the Season 1 finale? "Let me tell you something about my family," she said. "We are as thick as thieves, and we protect each other 'til the end." However, that's not to say viewers always see that protective nature in practice. The Manzo sisters, for one, have been embroiled in a years-long feud. As for the other set of siblings on the show, Gorga and "RHONJ" OG Guidice, their onscreen relationship hasn't been too rosy, either. In Season 12, Gorga's feud with his niece, Gia Giudice was shown, as was Gorga's plea to his sister to stand up for him against her friend, Jennifer Aydin. However, the tensions reached new heights when, in part one of the reunion, Gorga threatened to quit over Giudice's ill treatment of him. For context, she had doubled down on Aydin's earlier dig at him, and called him "a b**** boy."
The question on many fans' lips, though, is what does the relationship between Gorga and Giudice look like in real life, away from the cameras? Thanks to Jackie Goldschneider, we have the tea.
Jackie claims the siblings have a tumultuous relationship
Hot off the heels of part one of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" Season 12 reunion, Jackie Goldschneider was featured on an episode of Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge's podcast, "Two Ts In A Pod." Speaking of the drama that had ensued between Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga, Mellencamp asked Goldschneider if she knew about the siblings' off-camera relationship. Her response? Even in the absence of cameras, things are rocky.
"They'll spend, like, a holiday together, and they'll feel warm ... [but] then it just, like out of nowhere, it'll be, like, cold as ice," she revealed. Goldschneider added that her knowledge of the situation was fairly limited, as it came from Giudice's sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, who doesn't share many details. "She doesn't obviously tell me everything that [happens] behind the scenes." However, she added her own perception of their dynamic. "I don't think they have a great relationship."
Giudice has yet to comment on Goldschneider's comments. However, she has publicly apologized to her younger brother via Instagram. That came in response to a clip Joe had posted of Michael Rapaport hosting "The Wendy Williams Show." In it, Rapaport complained that there was no justification for Giudice's name-calling. Giudice wrote in response, "I am so sorry did not mean that at all there was so much going on during the taping that I lost myself. Love you tons." At the time of writing, Joe has not replied — and if Goldschneider's musings are anything to go by, we're not sure he will.