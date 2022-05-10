RHONJ's Jackie Goldschneider Spills The Tea On Teresa Giudice And Joe Gorga's Off-Camera Relationship

Hot off the heels of part one of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" Season 12 reunion, Jackie Goldschneider was featured on an episode of Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge's podcast, "Two Ts In A Pod." Speaking of the drama that had ensued between Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga, Mellencamp asked Goldschneider if she knew about the siblings' off-camera relationship. Her response? Even in the absence of cameras, things are rocky.

"They'll spend, like, a holiday together, and they'll feel warm ... [but] then it just, like out of nowhere, it'll be, like, cold as ice," she revealed. Goldschneider added that her knowledge of the situation was fairly limited, as it came from Giudice's sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, who doesn't share many details. "She doesn't obviously tell me everything that [happens] behind the scenes." However, she added her own perception of their dynamic. "I don't think they have a great relationship."

Giudice has yet to comment on Goldschneider's comments. However, she has publicly apologized to her younger brother via Instagram. That came in response to a clip Joe had posted of Michael Rapaport hosting "The Wendy Williams Show." In it, Rapaport complained that there was no justification for Giudice's name-calling. Giudice wrote in response, "I am so sorry did not mean that at all there was so much going on during the taping that I lost myself. Love you tons." At the time of writing, Joe has not replied — and if Goldschneider's musings are anything to go by, we're not sure he will.