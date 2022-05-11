Blac Chyna Gives Her Unfiltered Opinion About The Judge Who Presided Over Her Case

Blac Chyna has not yet moved on from the final verdict of her failed defamation case against the Kardashians, and now, she's going after the judge who presided over the trial.

Chyna sued the famous family, specifically Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner, for allegedly conspiring to have the second season of "Rob & Chyna" canceled and completely derail her reality TV career after her relationship with Rob Kardashian went south. According to the court filings obtained by Variety, she sought $40 million for "loss of earning damages" and another $60 million for "loss of future earning capacity damages." Over the course of the trial, it was revealed that the Kardashians indeed tried to meddle with the show, but they insisted that they have no real power over the future of the program. On the other hand, Chyna admitted to pointing a gun at Rob and wrapping a phone cord around his neck, but claimed that it was all part of a joke.

After weeks of battling it out in court, the Los Angeles jury sided with the Kardashians and didn't award Chyna any monetary damages. The model is unsurprisingly unhappy with the decision, and now she's accusing the judge of being biased towards the Kardashians.