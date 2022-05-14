Generation Gap Season 1 Release Date, Cast, And More Information

ABC is gearing up to premiere Season 1 of its new reality TV game show, "Generation Gap." Per the network, duos of different ages will team up to answer questions about pop culture trivia that's specific to each other's generation. The long-awaited series comes from executive producers Jimmy Kimmel and Mark Burnett more than three years after its initial announcement, per Deadline.

The dictionary definition of generation gap is "a lack of communication between one generation and another, especially between young people and their parents, brought about by differences of tastes, values, outlook, etc." We've all been there as history repeats; elders complaining about kids' clothing, music, and politics is age-eternal. Although, older folks scratching their heads over abbreviations like ORLY and IKR (translation: Oh really? and I know, right?) isn't so historical, for obvious reasons.

So, pitting Baby Boomers against Gen Z is guaranteed to result in lots of confused and bemused contestants and plenty of laughs on "Generation Gap." Plus, viewers may even learn a thing or two about the kids of today's mysterious world in addition to life during yesteryear on the creative quiz show. So, when will viewers see youngsters and old-timers battle it out on "Generation Gap" Season 1?