Naomi Judd's Husband Larry Strickland Breaks Silence After Her Death

Naomi Judd may be gone, but her family and fans will never forget the country music legend. The music industry stood still for a moment on April 30 when Naomi's daughter, Ashley Judd, announced the devastating news of her death. "Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness," Ashley tweeted, adding that she and sister Wynonna Judd were "shattered." The two sisters also bravely took the stage the day after their mother's death, as the Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

While Ashley has been the most open family member after her mother's untimely death, Naomi's husband, Larry Strickland, has remained out of the spotlight since the news broke. According to The Boot, Naomi and Stickland wed in 1989, and Naomi's daughters, Ashley and Wynonna, were bridesmaids for their special day. The couple regularly gushed about one another in interviews, and they had what appeared to be a picture-perfect romance. "Larry and I are both from a family of six, very blue-collar," Naomi told Closer Weekly in 2013. "He worked in the tobacco fields every summer. My daddy had his own gas station and taught me the hard-work ethic. Larry is the most humble person I've ever met." How sweet is that?

Since the news of Naomi's death broke, the entire family has been grieving, including Strickland. He finally had some words to share about his late wife with the public, and it's enough to bring anyone to tears.