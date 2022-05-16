Megan Fox's Newest TMI Comment About Machine Gun Kelly Is Certainly Turning Heads

Megan Fox has come a long way since her Brian Austin Green days. The couple shares three children and were together 14 years when their divorce was finalized. Fox and Green already moved on to pastures anew before completion of the settlement. Green is expecting a baby with his new love, professional dancer Sharna Burgess. Meanwhile, Fox is engaging in TMI relationship tea-spilling and get-a-room outrageous PDAs with her rapper fiance, Machine Gun Kelly.

Fox and MGK met in 2020 on the Puerto Rican set of the indie flick "Midnight in the Switchgrass." It was love –- and lust –- pretty much at first sight, despite her still being married at the time. After Green officially announced their split –- presumably forever, this time around -– Fox and MGK went public with their sizzling hot romance. From then on, they've (over) shared practically every step of their journey together.

The new twosome immediately got down and dirty in MGK's "Bloody Valentine" video –- and they haven't looked back since. In January, he got down on one knee. Fox posted a video of the romantic proposal, commenting, "we asked for magic." She shared that they had "walked through hell" together, but she'd never laughed so much. Fox admitted she hadn't hesitated to say yes. "Then we drank each other's blood," the actor concluded. Fox's newest TMI comment about Machine Gun Kelly is certainly turning heads as she continues her crusade to become the queen of controversy.