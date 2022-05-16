Megan Fox's Newest TMI Comment About Machine Gun Kelly Is Certainly Turning Heads
Megan Fox has come a long way since her Brian Austin Green days. The couple shares three children and were together 14 years when their divorce was finalized. Fox and Green already moved on to pastures anew before completion of the settlement. Green is expecting a baby with his new love, professional dancer Sharna Burgess. Meanwhile, Fox is engaging in TMI relationship tea-spilling and get-a-room outrageous PDAs with her rapper fiance, Machine Gun Kelly.
Fox and MGK met in 2020 on the Puerto Rican set of the indie flick "Midnight in the Switchgrass." It was love –- and lust –- pretty much at first sight, despite her still being married at the time. After Green officially announced their split –- presumably forever, this time around -– Fox and MGK went public with their sizzling hot romance. From then on, they've (over) shared practically every step of their journey together.
The new twosome immediately got down and dirty in MGK's "Bloody Valentine" video –- and they haven't looked back since. In January, he got down on one knee. Fox posted a video of the romantic proposal, commenting, "we asked for magic." She shared that they had "walked through hell" together, but she'd never laughed so much. Fox admitted she hadn't hesitated to say yes. "Then we drank each other's blood," the actor concluded. Fox's newest TMI comment about Machine Gun Kelly is certainly turning heads as she continues her crusade to become the queen of controversy.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's TMI controversy crusade continues
Megan Fox's newest TMI comment about Machine Gun Kelly can be added to an increasingly long list. Her latest was inside an Instagram slideshow of videos and photos taken during the Billboard Music Awards weekend. "An introvert in Vegas for three days during eclipse season...just SO much crying in the shower," Fox captioned the post.
The montage included multiple selfies, photos, videos, and a screenshot of a text conversation with her stylist. The screenshot included a waist-down pic of Fox's skintight sequined jumpsuit. "Was this blue outfit expensive because we just cut a hole in the crotch to have sex," she texted with a shrug emoji. "I hate you," the stylist replied, followed by laughing emojis. That clearly caught fans' attention, with IG comments ranging from "WHAT IS THAT TEXT" to "CUT A HOLE MEGAN??? CMON BABY." Someone else wrote, "Everything I know about this relationship has been completely against my will."
The couple kept the rumor mill running — and stayed firmly in the headlines — thanks to MGK's performance. Per Page Six Style, MGK sported a $30,000 diamond-studded manicure and a black Dolce & Gabbana jacket with huge silver spikes along its sleeves to perform "Twin Flame." The musician sparked speculation he and Fox followed in Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's footsteps by having a quickie Vegas wedding. "I wrote this song for my wife," he announced. "And this is for our unborn child," he declared later. Marie Claire claims MGK and Fox have entranced the public with their romantic relationship and they are total #CoupleGoals.