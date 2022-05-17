Selena Gomez Teams Up With The White House Once Again

Selena Gomez has long been very honest about her struggles with being in the limelight and the toll that it's taken on her mental health. Back in 2018, Gomez opened up about the time that she found out that she had a low white blood cell count and how it led to her having a panic attack. While speaking to an audience at the McLean Hospital Annual Gala in Boston in 2019, Gomez said, "I actually felt equal parts of terrified and relieved — terrified, obviously, because the veil was lifted, but relieved I finally had the knowledge of why I had suffered for so many years with depression and anxiety."

Between this and her bipolar diagnosis, Gomez has been using her voice to speak up more about mental health issues. She even started a new initiative with her beauty brand Rare Beauty called Mental Health 101 in 2021. And now the multi-talented actor and chart topper has teamed up with the White House for a similar campaign that will focus on the mental health of an even younger demographic.