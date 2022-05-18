Kelly Rizzo's Tribute To Bob Saget On His Birthday Will Break Your Heart
Bob Saget was once one of the most beloved stars in Hollywood. And if you grew up in the '90s? Then you knew him as America's TV dad for his role as Danny Tanner in "Full House." On January 9, authorities found Saget dead in his hotel room at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando, Florida. The star was there performing a comedy set, and in his last Instagram post, he gushed over how much fun he was having.
Once the news of his death broke, tributes from across the globe flooded in. But perhaps the most heartbreaking one came from Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo. It took a few days for the actor's death to sink in, and on January 15, Rizzo broke her silence on social media. She took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and Saget together, accompanying the image with a gut-wrenching caption. "After much reflection this week, I'm trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time," she wrote. "But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH." The "Eat Travel Rock" blogger also vowed to make it her "mission to share how amazing he was with the world, and try in some small way to keep spreading his message of love and laughter."
Rizzo has kept true to her word, sharing plenty of posts to keep Saget's memory alive, including one on what would have been his 66th birthday.
Kelly Rizzo reflected on last year's birthday trip with Bob Saget
Kelly Rizzo's tribute to her late husband, Bob Saget, is enough to bring anyone to tears. The blogger took to Instagram to share a series of images from their time in Los Cabos, Mexico. The first photo in the deck captured Saget leaning his head in his hand and gazing into the camera. The remaining images and videos captured the couple together. In her caption, Rizzo explained to fans that the pictures were taken a year ago (on Saget's 65th birthday), since they usually celebrated their birthdays together.
"This last trip was so special. We both celebrated each other so big. You never know when something is going to be 'the last' time," she wrote. Rizzo added that she hoped Saget could see all the love he received on his birthday. "You are one of a kind and you certainly made my world go 'round," she continued. "I love you more than anything and miss you every minute." Ugh, how sweet and heartbreaking. Rizzo ended the post by explaining that Saget would probably like her to have a martini to celebrate, so she will "oblige."
Rizzo was not the only one close to Saget who wished him the best on his special day. Saget's TV daughter, Candace Cameron Bure, also shared a moving tribute to the late actor. "I'm celebrating you today however badly my heart hurts," she wrote on the post. It's clear that his memory lives on.