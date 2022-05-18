Kelly Rizzo's Tribute To Bob Saget On His Birthday Will Break Your Heart

Bob Saget was once one of the most beloved stars in Hollywood. And if you grew up in the '90s? Then you knew him as America's TV dad for his role as Danny Tanner in "Full House." On January 9, authorities found Saget dead in his hotel room at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando, Florida. The star was there performing a comedy set, and in his last Instagram post, he gushed over how much fun he was having.

Once the news of his death broke, tributes from across the globe flooded in. But perhaps the most heartbreaking one came from Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo. It took a few days for the actor's death to sink in, and on January 15, Rizzo broke her silence on social media. She took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and Saget together, accompanying the image with a gut-wrenching caption. "After much reflection this week, I'm trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time," she wrote. "But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH." The "Eat Travel Rock" blogger also vowed to make it her "mission to share how amazing he was with the world, and try in some small way to keep spreading his message of love and laughter."

Rizzo has kept true to her word, sharing plenty of posts to keep Saget's memory alive, including one on what would have been his 66th birthday.