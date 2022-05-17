Candace Cameron Bure Shares Heartbreaking Birthday Tribute To Bob Saget

There's no doubt that the death of Bob Saget had a profound impact on many people across the globe. From fans to co-stars and everyone in between, Saget was America's beloved TV dad. On January 9, news broke that authorities found Saget dead in his hotel room in Orlando, shortly after he performed a comedy set nearby. An autopsy later revealed Saget's cause of death to be head trauma.

Upon hearing the news of her TV dad's death, Candace Cameron Bure took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute to Saget. "I love you sooooo much. I don't want to say goodbye. 35 years wasn't long enough," she wrote on January 10. She also shared a photo of the "Full House" cast together as she gushed over how her TV family transformed into a real-life family. The following day, Bure shared another post dedicated to Saget. "Oh, Bob. Why'd you have to leave us so soon? We are all family, but you were the glue. The sticky, messy, squishy, sweet, lovable glue," she wrote, stating that her "childhood is wrapped up in you." She ended the sweet upload with words that are enough to bring tears to anyone's eyes. "I'm not saying goodbye because you'll never leave my heart."

It's clear to see how close the pair was, and it's hard to think that Saget won't be here for new milestones and celebrations, including what would have been his 66th birthday.