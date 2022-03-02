Kelly Rizzo Reveals Heartbreaking New Thoughts About Grieving Bob Saget

In early January, fans were shocked to hear the news that Bob Saget had died. Authorities found the star dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, shortly after Saget returned from a comedy show. It took medical examiners a few weeks to determine Saget's cause of death, and many were surprised to find out that he died from head trauma.

The news sent shockwaves through Hollywood — with fans, friends, and family members taking to social media to share touching memories about Saget. It took Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, a few days to find the right words to convey her feelings, but rather than seeing the glass half-empty, Rizzo saw it as half-full. "My sweet husband. After much reflection this week, I'm trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think," Rizzo wrote on Instagram. "How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH." She continued by sharing how special their six years together were.

Rizzo has found comfort in others, and she even formed a new friendship with Amanda Kloots, who also lost her husband, Nick Cordero. "New friends in a club we didn't ever think we'd be in. So grateful to now know this strong woman, sharing stories only helps this rollercoaster we are on," Kloots wrote on Instagram. Now, Rizzo is thanking fans for support while also sharing some heartbreaking thoughts on Saget.