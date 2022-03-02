Kelly Rizzo Reveals Heartbreaking New Thoughts About Grieving Bob Saget
In early January, fans were shocked to hear the news that Bob Saget had died. Authorities found the star dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, shortly after Saget returned from a comedy show. It took medical examiners a few weeks to determine Saget's cause of death, and many were surprised to find out that he died from head trauma.
The news sent shockwaves through Hollywood — with fans, friends, and family members taking to social media to share touching memories about Saget. It took Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, a few days to find the right words to convey her feelings, but rather than seeing the glass half-empty, Rizzo saw it as half-full. "My sweet husband. After much reflection this week, I'm trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think," Rizzo wrote on Instagram. "How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH." She continued by sharing how special their six years together were.
Rizzo has found comfort in others, and she even formed a new friendship with Amanda Kloots, who also lost her husband, Nick Cordero. "New friends in a club we didn't ever think we'd be in. So grateful to now know this strong woman, sharing stories only helps this rollercoaster we are on," Kloots wrote on Instagram. Now, Rizzo is thanking fans for support while also sharing some heartbreaking thoughts on Saget.
Kelly Rizzo says Bob Saget didn't know what an impact he made
Kelly Rizzo has been through many emotions following the death of husband Bob Saget. The blogger has been honoring Saget on social media, and in early March, she took to her Instagram Stories to share a few new thoughts about the legacy he left behind. Rizzo noted she had not talked to fans in a while and wanted to be sure to send her thanks for all the love and support, which hadn't gone "unnoticed."
"I have had people who were strangers that now have become friends on Instagram," Rizzo said, adding that many people reached out to empathize as they have also dealt with sudden loss. She also touched on Saget's life and legacy. "Seeing how much of an impact he had on all your lives is life-changing, and [it's] just immeasurable how much it means to all of us, and especially how much I know it would mean to Bob," Rizzo confessed. "He thought he was pretty well-liked [but] I don't think he had any idea that it was to this extent how much of a difference he truly made, and so that is what I am so grateful for, so thank you all for showing me that."
Since Saget's death, Rizzo has also been promoting The Scleroderma Research Foundation, which she has referred to as Saget's "life work." Saget's sister died from the disease, and he'd been raising awareness up to his death.