Meghan McCain Reveals The Truth About Her Relationship With Sunny Hostin

Speaking with Carlos King for his "Reality with the King" podcast, Meghan McCain took the opportunity to reflect on her time on "The View." Part of that conversation saw the "Bad Republican" author weigh in on her relationships with her former co-stars, and she dropped a pretty big bombshell. That is, she no longer speaks to any of her ex-colleagues. Well, there is one exception — Sunny Hostin.

Gushing over Hostin's expertise — "she is by far the most politically savvy person on the show" — McCain added that, talent aside, she was "a really good person." More than that, though, she continued with a chuckle, Hostin is "the only cast member I still have a relationship with." McCain also revealed that while their conversations might not be as regular anymore, when they do speak, it's the stuff of tight friendships. Such was the case when they recently had a "very personal" conversation about motherhood via text.

McCain was forthcoming about not having a relationship with all her former co-stars. However, she was quick to note that she still had the utmost respect for Whoopi Goldberg, in particular. "I will never ... disrespect her or be negative towards her," she declared. However, don't expect to see McCain make a guest appearance on "The View" any time soon. As she told Entertainment Tonight in September 2021, "No. No, thank you so much, no." McCain may have gained an enduring friendship with Hostin from "The View," but as she told King, she's done with the show. "I've moved on."