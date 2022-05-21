Ashley Graham Opens Up About Her Experience Giving Birth To Twins

Model Ashley Graham has always been known for her fierce body positivity — but just like the rest of us, she sometimes has trouble with her own body image, especially after she became a mother. Graham is best known for being the first-ever plus-sized model to pose on the cover of Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue in 2016, per Forbes. Amidst her illustrious career of being the face of several brands, working the runway, and becoming a television personality, Graham decided to start a family with her husband, cinematographer Justin Ervin.

In 2020, Graham gave birth to her first son, Isaac, and she has since been lauded for her relatable motherly advice. "I hate that there's a huge onus on women bouncing back and what they're supposed to look like," Graham voiced to Byrdie in 2021. "Plus, there's this misconception that every body is the same. But, every pregnancy even in your own body is different."

Graham then became pregnant with twins and gave birth to them earlier this year! Although it was a joyous occasion, Graham is now opening up about the traumatic difficulties she experienced during labor.