Why Didn't Addison Rae Go To Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding?

Apparently, Addison Rae couldn't get her approved time off in order to attend Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's star-studded wedding in Italy. The TikTok personality posted a photo of herself on her Instagram Story attending a promotional event at the Westfield Century City mall over the weekend, per Cosmopolitan. Rae seemed to put her work obligations first, as she is currently busy promoting her new line, Item Beauty.

Now, whether or not Rae was actually on the guest list, no one knows. However, it seemed like Rae wasn't the only Kardashian family friend who was forced to skip out on the wedding festivities in Italy. According to Us Weekly, Kim Kardashian's beau Pete Davidson had to stay behind for the "Saturday Night Live" finale on May 21. The outlet reported that Kim's estranged husband Kanye "Ye" West, meanwhile, was spotted at a fashion show in New York City, and Kylie Jenner's partner Travis Scott showed he was working on his music at a recording studio on Instagram.

But seeing how the Kardashians love throwing a good party, there's a very good chance that they might celebrate Kourtney and Barker's love again stateside. And when they do, here's hoping there will be more RSVP's from more famous faces.