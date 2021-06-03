What Addison Rae Really Thinks About Kourtney Kardashian Dating Travis Barker

Addison Rae is opening up about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's very public romance. As fans will know, Rae is notoriously close to Kourtney, and the two's friendship has raised a few eyebrows since they started sharing insights into their quality time together on social media.

Their age gap (there's 21 years between them) had some fans talking, and there were even rumors at one point that the two could have been more than friends — which even Kourtney's sisters started to believe. "Honestly, at the beginning, we were like, 'Wait are they hooking up?' If it was, like, that kind of relationship," Kim Kardashian told Rae during an episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" in April (per Glamour). Rae was quick to shut down the speculation though, clarifying, "No, we're not but it's just very weird that that's what the impression was."

Kourtney also explained to Khloé Kardashian during the same episode of the E! reality series that her and Rae's "energies align," noting, "I feel like I have a young heart and an old soul." Kourtney later went on to call the TikTok star her "favourite person in the world" (via Cosmopolitan).

So, it's no surprise then that Kardashian fans are curious to know what Rae really makes of Kourtney's very high-profile relationship with the Blink-182 drummer. Read on to find out her true thoughts.