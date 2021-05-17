The Truth About Addison Rae And Tanner Buchanan

As one of the most popular stars on social media, it's no surprise that pretty much every move Addison Rae makes hits the headlines. The TikTok star's personal life has repeatedly had fans all over the globe talking, particularly when it comes to her friendship with "Keeping Up with the Kardashian" star Kourtney Kardashian. The two have been seen all over social media together, though their friendship has had some asking questions due to their age gap. The mom of three is actually 21 years older than her bestie.

Rae's romantic life has also been a big topic for gossip columns, as the star likes to keep people guessing when it comes to who she's dating. Per Capital FM, rumours started swirling in April that Rae was dating Jack Harlow in the wake of her split from Bryce Howard. Rae and Harlow were reported to have been getting close after they were spotted at a boxing match together, though the former appeared to play down the speculation on April 19 when she tweeted the two simple words, "I'm single."

Fast-forward to May and Rae got everyone talking once again with a very steamy moment with Tanner Buchanan. But why did the stars have tongues wagging and people accusing them of a PR stunt? Read on to find out.