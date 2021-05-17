The Truth About Addison Rae And Tanner Buchanan
As one of the most popular stars on social media, it's no surprise that pretty much every move Addison Rae makes hits the headlines. The TikTok star's personal life has repeatedly had fans all over the globe talking, particularly when it comes to her friendship with "Keeping Up with the Kardashian" star Kourtney Kardashian. The two have been seen all over social media together, though their friendship has had some asking questions due to their age gap. The mom of three is actually 21 years older than her bestie.
Rae's romantic life has also been a big topic for gossip columns, as the star likes to keep people guessing when it comes to who she's dating. Per Capital FM, rumours started swirling in April that Rae was dating Jack Harlow in the wake of her split from Bryce Howard. Rae and Harlow were reported to have been getting close after they were spotted at a boxing match together, though the former appeared to play down the speculation on April 19 when she tweeted the two simple words, "I'm single."
Fast-forward to May and Rae got everyone talking once again with a very steamy moment with Tanner Buchanan. But why did the stars have tongues wagging and people accusing them of a PR stunt? Read on to find out.
Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan sparked serious speculation
Addison Rae hit the headlines on May 16 for a very public smooch with Tanner Buchanan at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards when they presented the Best Kiss award. Rae asked if they should kiss before Buchanan said (via Daily Mail), "We'd love to kiss for you guys right now. For our new movie 'He's All That' we spent months perfecting our technique." Rae replied they "know what [they're] doing" and Buchanan joked they'd probably give the show "a mature rating." Steamy!
They kissed for a few seconds before coming back up for air to present the award. Plenty of viewers asked if they were dating and Rae's former boyfriend, Bryce Hall even tweeted, "sucks, but moving on."
Rae and Buchanan haven't confirmed if there's anything actually romantic going on, but it's worth noting they appear to be on the promotional trail. As Buchanan said, they're starring together in the movie "He's All That" — which will hit Netflix in August (via The Wrap) — and fans seemed wise to their apparent attempt to get the word out.
"[A]ddison and tanner is clearly a pr stunt," one person speculated, while another suggested, "[T]he Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan kiss was promo... It's PR. Publicity. A stunt." A third wrote, "the kiss was 100 percent pr, tanner has a girlfriend, they are actors."
Anything's possible in Hollywood, so we'll have to wait and see what happens with these two.