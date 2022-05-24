Jason Momoa Speaks Out Amid Concerns About His Health

Jason Momoa has had a very busy year in the headlines. Momoa and Lisa Bonet split after nearly 17 years together in January. The couple was speculated to have gotten back together, but Momoa broke everyone's hearts all over again after squashing those rumors.

And while there have been reports that say he's moved on with Eiza Gonzalez, Momoa's name has also been thrown in the headlines for Johnny Depp's defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard. That's because Momoa reportedly pushed for Heard's role to remain in the "Aquaman 2" sequel despite some pushback from the film's upper powers. If that weren't enough, Warner Bros. executive Walter Hamada suggested that there wasn't enough spark between Heard and Momoa for Heard's character to stay in the film. According to Deadline, he said, "You know it when you see it, and the chemistry wasn't there."

And because Momoa can't seem to catch a break from all of the attention he's been getting lately — for better or for worse — it seems like fans have yet another reason to wonder what's going on with the actor. This time around though, it's about his health.