Caitlyn Jenner Reveals Her Opinion About Kanye West Isn't So Simple

Caitlyn Jenner isn't afraid to speak her mind when it comes to plenty of topics. As everyone knows, the former Olympian was married to Kris Jenner, and during their time with one another, they had two children — Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Her marriage to Kris also made Caitlyn the stepmother to Khloé, Kim, Kourtney, and Rob Kardashian, while she also had four kids from two previous marriages. Basically, the clan was a modern-day Brady Bunch.

According to IMDb, Caitlyn appeared on a few seasons of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" before nabbing a spinoff titled "I Am Cait." The former reality star is not a part of the family's new Hulu show, "The Kardashians," and she addressed the topic on Twitter. "​​I was there when this started from day one. I watched it grow. And doing the show for almost 20 seasons was one of the highlights of my life," she tweeted before calling the opportunity to work with her family "incredible." She added that "​​it is unfortunate to not be given the opportunity to continue with the show" but wished the family the best.

Though the star is no longer a part of the reality show, that doesn't mean she doesn't keep in touch with her former step-children. In a February interview on "Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp" (via Page Six), Caitlyn talked about how Kim wanted her to meet Pete Davidson. In another interview, she didn't hold back her thoughts on Kim's ex, Kanye "Ye" West.