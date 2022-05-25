How Danica Patrick's Dating Life Has Changed After Her Recent Breakup

After her split from Carter Comstock, Danica Patrick is opening up about her dating life and what has changed. The star recently spoke with Us Weekly about her love life, sharing that she's "not sure" what she wants to find in that special someone, and she's not quite sure if she trusts her judgment in men at this moment. However, she did share some words of wisdom. "But, I think that you just have to follow your heart and trust your intuition."

She didn't stop there. "I think that's something that increasingly over time, I'm doing a better job of," she told the outlet. "So just trust that intuition, look for ... like right, if there are red flags at the beginning, like trust that [and] don't just brush it off," she shared, noting that this is "critical." In addition, Patrick seemed optimistic about what the future holds for her, and she shared that "no doubt" that the right suitor will come along with "perfect timing."

According to People, Patrick and Comstock dated for about a year before calling it quits. Patrick told People that "unfortunately it didn't work," but she and Comstock still had a lot of fun when they were together. "It doesn't mean that there's something wrong with either of us," she said, adding that she is just looking for someone to "stand the test of time" with. Hopefully she'll find that special someone one day soon!