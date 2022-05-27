Teresa Giudice Responds To Caroline Manzo's Threat With A Verbal Smackdown
The internet was thrown for a loop on May 18 when Caroline Manzo issued a bold warning to Teresa Giudice. Now, the former "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star has got a response.
Manzo was featured as a guest on her son Albie Manzo's podcast. Among topics brought up on the episode were the 'realness' of the Real Housewives franchise and her granddaughter, Marchesa 'Markie' Scalia. All tame enough topics, right? Well, things took a left turn when the "Dear Albie" host asked his mother a question concerning "RHONJ" OG Teresa Giudice. Starting off by saying that she was only commenting on what she'd seen on social media — "don't shoot the messenger, man," she joked — the Manzo matriarch had some not-so-nice words for her former colleague. "I would get great pleasure, fans, community, to just go in and knock the s*** out of her verbally and put her in her place." Ouch.
Pushed for a reason for the animosity, Manzo explained that, while she no longer watches the show, she'd heard that Giudice had spoken about her in the explosive "RHONJ" Season 12 reunion. "You know what, Teresa, why you so obsessed with me?" she asked. "If you are so obsessed with me, I am more than happy to come and answer your claim [that she was involved in Giudice's IRS investigation]." Since the podcast episode airing, Giudice has been pretty quiet. However, she's just broken her silence — and let's just say, it seems like these two won't be making nice anytime soon.
Teresa Giudice believes Caroline Manzo is capitalizing on her name
Despite initially staying silent after Caroline Manzo's "Dear Albie" episode came out, Teresa Giudice has finally responded — and made it clear that she's not intimidated. In fact, speaking to TMZ, the veteran housewife pointed out that she had never been scared by Manzo before, and nothing has changed. "She didn't knock the s*** out of me the entire time she was on the show," Giudice said, "that's why I'm still here and she's not."
The notorious table-flipper also went on to muse on why Manzo had made her comments in the first place. "She's promoting her son's podcast so she talks about me because otherwise, no one is paying attention." She further added that Manzo's sudden public animosity was a far cry from her in-person behavior when they teamed up for a Sabra Hummus Super Bowl commercial. As ET Canada noted at the time, the commercial poked fun at the housewives' infamous feud. "In person, she was hugging me. On her son's podcast, she wants to fight me."
At the time of writing, Manzo has yet to respond to Giudice's clapback. However, should she decide to do so by way of her son's podcast ... she may just prove Giudice right.