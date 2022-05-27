Teresa Giudice Responds To Caroline Manzo's Threat With A Verbal Smackdown

The internet was thrown for a loop on May 18 when Caroline Manzo issued a bold warning to Teresa Giudice. Now, the former "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star has got a response.

Manzo was featured as a guest on her son Albie Manzo's podcast. Among topics brought up on the episode were the 'realness' of the Real Housewives franchise and her granddaughter, Marchesa 'Markie' Scalia. All tame enough topics, right? Well, things took a left turn when the "Dear Albie" host asked his mother a question concerning "RHONJ" OG Teresa Giudice. Starting off by saying that she was only commenting on what she'd seen on social media — "don't shoot the messenger, man," she joked — the Manzo matriarch had some not-so-nice words for her former colleague. "I would get great pleasure, fans, community, to just go in and knock the s*** out of her verbally and put her in her place." Ouch.

Pushed for a reason for the animosity, Manzo explained that, while she no longer watches the show, she'd heard that Giudice had spoken about her in the explosive "RHONJ" Season 12 reunion. "You know what, Teresa, why you so obsessed with me?" she asked. "If you are so obsessed with me, I am more than happy to come and answer your claim [that she was involved in Giudice's IRS investigation]." Since the podcast episode airing, Giudice has been pretty quiet. However, she's just broken her silence — and let's just say, it seems like these two won't be making nice anytime soon.