Jon Hamm Recalls The Anxiety Leading Up To His Red Carpet Meetup With William And Kate

When it comes to red carpets, A-listers are well aware of what to do, where to pose, and how to behave. However, if there's one thing with the potential to throw even a seasoned pro into a tailspin, it's sharing that red carpet with a royal.

Over the years, Britain's royal family has made appearances at many a red carpet event. Prince William and Kate Middleton may have disappointed BAFTAs organizers by not appearing in-person at this year's awards, but they are a regular fixture at the ceremony. Plus, who can forget the duchess' stunning red carpet look at the James Bond "No Time To Die" premiere in 2021? As Town & Country pointed out, several royals have also been known to walk the red carpet of the Met Gala in the past.

The most recent royal red carpet appearance saw The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the London premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick." Taking to their official Twitter account, the couple wrote that it was "wonderful to join @TomCruise, cast, crew and fans" at the event. The Cambridges had already seen the film prior to the official premiere, as Tom Cruise surprised William and Kate with the gift of an advanced screening. In light of that, their second viewing only added to the excitement surrounding the film. However, it also added a touch of anxiety to its stars. At least, it did for Jon Hamm.